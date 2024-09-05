The St. Louis Blues added some excitement to the dog days of NHL Free Agency recently. The Blues extended offer sheets to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway out of nowhere. It was a strategic decision made by the Blues in order to add young talent to the roster. And it paid off as the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets.

As a result, Broberg and Holloway are now on the St. Louis roster. It's an interesting turn of events for both players. Especially given how rare offer sheets are in the NHL. This is the first time two offer sheets have ever been successful in a single offseason. And these signings mark four successful offer sheets in league history.

Broberg and Holloway could have a big impact on the Blues. But how do these deals look for the team and the players right now? Here are our immediate contract grades for Broberg, Holloway, and St. Louis.

Philip Broberg signs with Blues

Philip Broberg had an up-and-down season with the Oilers in 2023-24. In fact, he played just 12 regular season games for the team. But he did earn playing time down the stretch in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And he played extremely well during the 10 games he skated in.

Broberg is a breakout candidate for the Blues this season. He should receive regular game time in the NHL in 2024-25. Especially with defenseman Torey Krug missing the season due to ankle surgery. He should receive ample opportunity to make an impact with his new team.

Broberg is not receiving any protections on this deal. If St. Louis wants to move on, they can trade or waive him to their heart's content. However, he is receiving a monster raise from the $894,000 he made on his entry level contract. The young defenseman is a restricted free agent after this current deal, as well.

Broberg is heading to a team with a need on defense. Additionally, he received a massive raise that may be more than he truly earned. All in all, the former top-10 pick has made out incredibly well in this contract with St. Louis.

Dylan Holloway signs with Blues

Dylan Holloway received more playing time with the Oilers than Broberg this past season. But the new Blues forward didn't make the largest impact. He scored six goals and nine points in 38 games during the regular season. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he added five goals and seven points in 25 contests.

Holloway joins a Blues roster with a lot of talent on the wings. Jake Neighbours, Jordan Kyrou, and Pavel Buchnevich as firmly established in the top-six. Additionally, it'll be hard to knock Brandon Saad down the lineup after a career-high 26-goal season. Still, Holloway could certainly carve out a regular role in this lineup.

Holloway is making a little more than $2.2 million over the next two seasons. It's a massive raise for him, and more than he has earned through his play. But it also means he won't have to be a world-beater for St. Louis. If he can find a way to contribute even 30 points as a season, he's worth having around at this price tag.

Holloway felt he had no other recourse than to sign this offer sheet. And in doing so, he secured more potential playing time as well as a huge payday. It's a fantastic move for him as the former first-round pick looks to break out in the NHL.

Blues sign Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway

The Blues overpaid for Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway by their own admission. They know both of these players have not performed to the level their salaries reflect. However, these signings are about the potential each player has. And this could go very well for St. Louis.

Of course, there is a lot of risk here. St. Louis gave up more than financial compensation to add these players. They sent a second and third-round pick to Edmonton, as well. That can certainly sting if these players fail to live up to the potential the Blues see in them.

Additionally, given the overpay, these contracts will be hard to move before the summer of 2026. The salary cap is set to increase, sure. But even with a higher cap, it may be tough to convince teams to take these contracts if both players underperform in a major way.

In saying all of this, there are positives. As mentioned, these are two-year contracts. They aren't married to paying Broberg $4.5 million long-term, for instance. If it doesn't work out, they used cap space to take a flier on a former top-10 pick with upside. They can decline to offer him a qualifying offer and he can become an unrestricted free agent.

It will certainly be interesting to see how these players perform in the year ahead. It's a game of potential for the Blues. Things could work out well and they could backfire. The short-term on both contracts is a saving grace for St. Louis, though.

Grades and final thoughts

Both Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway receive high NHL contract grades. They get massive raises and a shot at a full-time roster spot in St. Louis. They may not have received these things with the Oilers. Meanwhile, the Blues receive a fine grade. There is risk here, but the short term contracts and the upside of both players help keep their grade afloat.

Philip Broberg grade: A+

Dylan Holloway grade: A+

St. Louis Blues grade: B-