The St. Louis Blues will be getting some key injury reinforcements back after some lengthy absences. On Tuesday, the Blues announced that star defenseman Torey Krug and key winger Vladimir Tarasenko would be making their return from IR, both having missed double-digit games while dealing with injury.

Not all news is good, however, as the Blues have placed Pavel Buchnevich on IR in a corresponding move, as their second-leading goalscorer is set to undergo a minor procedure on his ankle. The injury is anticipated to keep Buchnevich out of commission until after the All-Star Break.

The Blues have been without Krug for 13 games and Tarasenko for 10. Krug had been recovering from a lower-body injury, having last suited up for St. Louis on Dec. 23, 2022. As for Tarasenko, he’s yet to feature in 2023, with his most recent game coming on Dec. 31. The 31-year-old has since been dealing with a hand injury.

Tarasenko has featured in 34 games this season, registering 29 points including 10 goals and 19 assists. The veteran is coming off one of his most productive and healthiest campaigns in recent memory, having registered 82 points in 75 games last season with a career-high 48 assists.

As for Krug, he’d been off to a strong start, playing well in both zones and racking up 17 points in 31 games. The return of the two key players will provide St. Louis with some much-needed reinforcements as they look to continue playing catch up in the Central Division, currently sitting in fifth place.

Losing Buchnevich is a big blow, but getting star players such as Vladimir Tarasenko and Torey Krug back in the fold is a great sign for the Blues ahead of the second half of the campaign.