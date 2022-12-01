Published December 1, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

One of the best wide receivers in college football has announced that he will be taking his talents to the next level. Boston College football standout pass-catcher Zay Flowers is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers posted this on his social media pages Thursday:

I’m Blessed So I Can Not Complain🙏🏾… Thanks to everyone who supported me the last 4 years Time To Be Great❤️ pic.twitter.com/ye0k5iaVPp — zay flowers (@ZayFlowers) December 1, 2022

Flowers spent four seasons with the Eagles but his best campaign undoubtedly came in 2022. The 5 foot 10 wideout had 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns, serving as their most reliable weapon in the ACC and arguably the top WR in the conference. Zay Flowers isn’t expected to be a first-round pick, but early projections have him going off the boards early on Day 2.

His numbers improved basically each and every year with BC. 2019 Flowers reeled in just 22 receptions and by the time he decided to leave the program, Flowers more than tripled that number. He was also just named to the first-team All-ACC earlier in the week. That’s totally understandable considering he broke the single-season record for receiving touchdowns, which previously sat at six.

On top of that, he now ranks third in receiving yards in Boston College history. Flowers actually received numerous offers to hit the transfer portal in the offseason but instead, he decided to stay put and finish things out with the Eagles, something that speaks to his character.

“No matter how hard it gets, how tough it gets, just want to finish something you started,” Flowers said in mid-November.

And that’s exactly what Zay Flowers has done. He’ll go down in BC history and will now be looking to make his presence felt on Sundays.