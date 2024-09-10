We are now through two weeks of the college football season, and we are ready to do it again in week three. The college football season has been a ton of fun already as we have already seen a lot of upsets and we have learned a lot about teams across the country. Contenders are beginning to present themselves, and we have already seen pretenders fall flat (sorry Florida State). So much has happened in just a couple of weeks, and week three is sure to provide more excitement. One game in particular that is going to be a fun one will feature the Boston College football team hitting the road to take on Missouri.

Week three is almost here, but this will be the fourth week of games as we did have a week zero this year that had a mini slate. Week one and week two have provided some great matchups, but week three is a little bit slim. Missouri vs. Boston College is definitely one of the better matchups of the week, and let’s take a look at some other notable games as well.

ESPN’s College GameDay goes to the best game every week, and they will be at LSU vs. South Carolina for week three. A lot of people would argue that there are better matchups out there, but that will be a good one. Missouri-Boston College is one of just two matchups featuring two ranked teams. The other one will take place on Friday night as Arizona and Kansas State will square off in a crucial Big 12 game.

One good one to watch this weekend will be taking place in Madison, Wisconsin as Alabama will hit the road to take on the Badgers. There are also a couple intriguing rivalry games for former Pac-12 teams as well as Oregon will be playing Oregon State and Washington will battle Washington State.

Other notable matchups include Notre Dame at Purdue and Georgia at Kentucky. There are some decent matchups, but it is a pretty slim week. Conference play begins in week four for most teams, so this is the calm before the storm. However, weeks like this are sometimes the ones that produce the most chaos.

There’s no doubt about it, it’s going to be exciting to see this Missouri football team welcome a ranked Boston College squad. Before we get into our predictions, let’s take a look at where each team is at heading into this game.

Missouri football has a ton of momentum

The job that head coach Eli Drinkwitz has done with this Missouri football team the past two seasons is remarkable. This team wasn’t close to being a competitor before last year, and they are now ranked #6 in the country. It’s extremely impressive to see, and the Tigers are a legit threat in the SEC now. They also look like a College Football Playoff team.

Last year was a breakthrough season for this program, and they are continuing to build their momentum this year. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 10-2 record last year, and they went on to beat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl to end 11-2 with a New Year's Six bowl win. It was a great season, but Missouri wants to take things a step further this year.

So far so good for the Tigers as they are 2-0 to start the year. The Tigers have been dominant as they have blown out Murray State and Buffalo, and the defense has been especially impressive as they haven’t given up a point yet. They have a 51-0 win and a 38-0 win. It’s going to be exciting to see Missouri go up against a ranked team this weekend.

Boston College football is off to a great start

Not a lot of people were expecting to see the Boston College football team in the top-25 this year, but here they are. The Eagles are off to a great start as they went on the road and upset #10 Florida State in week one, and then they easily handled Duquesne at home in week two with a 56-0 win. Boston College is ranked #23 in the country.

We’re going to find out a lot about the Eagles this weekend. The win against Florida State was good, but the Seminoles also lost as big favorites to Georgia Tech this season. Florida State doesn’t look like a very good football team as they are 0-2 to start the year. Regardless, the Eagles went on the road and handily beat them, so they did their job.

It’s going to be exciting to see what they can do on the road against #6 Missouri this week. Here are three predictions for the game:

Thomas Castellanos will throw for under 150 yards

This is definitely going to be the biggest challenge yet for Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Castellanos is a real threat because of his ability to make plays with his legs as well as in the passing game. He is difficult to defend, but the Tigers are going to be ready to go and their home fans will be rocking behind them. Missouri will make life tough on this Boston College offense, and Castellanos will have a rough day.

Boston College will give up 40+ points

This game is going to be a major challenge for the Boston College defense as well. The Eagles haven't played anyone nearly as explosive as Missouri yet, and the Tigers are going to be very difficult to stop. If Boston College were at home in this one, they would have a much better chance. Unfortunately, they aren't, and Saturday could be ugly.

Missouri will win by four or more scores

At the end of the day, Missouri is just the better football team here, and with them being at home, they are going to cruise. Boston College is a much-improved team, but they are ranked right now because of a win against a Florida State team that really isn't very good. The Eagles aren't quite ready to go on the road and hang with a team like Missouri who is much better than the Seminoles.

Missouri and Boston College will kick off at 12:45 ET on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. The game will be airing on SEC Network, and the Tigers are currently favored by 16.5 points.