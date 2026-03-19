Gonzaga will be opening their March Madness run on Thursday night against Kennesaw State in the West Region. Braden Huff is on the NCAA availability report after suffering a dislocated kneecap in practice on January 14. Huff has been averaging 17.8 points per game, which was second on the team, before going down with an injury. He also had 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Here is everything we know about the injury status for Huff as Gonzaga faces Kennesaw State.

Braden Huff's Injury status vs. Kennesaw State

Huff has not played since facing off against Santa Clara on January 8th. He has been ruled out for the first round game against Kennesaw State. Gonzaga is a heavy favorite to advance over Kennesaw State in the first round and would face the winner of BYU and Texas on Saturday. Given that the injury was expected to miss four to eight weeks with the injury, his return should be coming soon.

If Gonzaga can advance to the Sweet 16, there is a possibility for Huff to return to the team then. The Gonzaga star has been jogging and doing light workouts to get ready for a return during the tournament. He also did not close the door on a return to the court this year, according to comments he made to the media, according to Theo Lawon of The Spokesman-Review.

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“Yeah for sure, leaving it open,” Huff said. “Doing my best to get better and would love to be back out there at some point this year.”

Gonzaga injury report

The only player on the injury report for Gonzaga is Huff. The rest of the lineup is expected to be available for the game.

Kennesaw State injury report

Kennesaw State will be without Davin Cosby, Chase Clemmons, and Brendan Tousignaut for the game tonight. Only Cosby has seen action for the Owls this year, playing in one game and logging just two minutes of play.