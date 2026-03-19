It was a rough season for Florida State football in 2025. While the team struggled, FSU decided to bring Mike Norvell back. This was a controversial decision, not well-received by fans.

Now, Florida State has another controversy on its hands, this time revolving around a kicker, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports South Florida.

“Florida State Seminoles kicker Conor McAneney was arrested and charged with a felony on Wednesday in South Florida. The recent FSU signee is accused of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence,” Slater posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Two of the charges brought against McAneney are felony charges. The arrest happened on Wednesday, and as of Thursday morning, the kicker was being held in the main jail. Florida State did not have a comment on the situation and is currently not practicing. The team is on a break from spring practice due to spring break. Spring camp began last week with three practices.

McAneney is from Plumbridge, Ireland, where he played Gaelic football. He then spent one season at Quincy University in Illinois, where he made seven of ten kicks, with a long of 45 yards. He then entered the transfer portal this past winter and chose to move to Florida State.

The Seminoles need to replace Jake Weinberg. HE was 12-19 kicking last year, and hit all 46 extra point attempts. He transferred to Miami this past winter, leaving a void at the kicker position. McAneney is still listed on the roster from Florida State, with redshirt senior Gabe Panikowski listed as the only other kicker.