South Carolina’s Pro Day generated strong buzz Tuesday as cornerback Brandon Cisse delivered a standout performance that quickly captured the attention of NFL scouts. His 40-yard dash emerged as a key highlight, boosting his 2026 NFL Draft outlook and reinforcing his status as a rising prospect. As the program continues to produce elite talent, Cisse’s performance carries added significance with Draft Day approaching.

At South Carolina’s Pro Day in Columbia, Cisse recorded a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, confirming the speed evaluators had anticipated. NFL scouts closely monitored the workout, and the result validated his reputation as a high-level athlete with strong coverage ability.

Cisse entered the event with momentum following an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He posted a 41-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. However, he did not run the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis due to hamstring tightness, making his Pro Day performance especially significant.

On3Sports' Kevin Miller wrote about the Gamecocks’ projected first-round pick’s workout, noting that he met expectations during a critical pre-draft evaluation period, as the junior corner measured at 5-foot-11.5 and 189 pounds, with 31.375-inch arms and 8.5-inch hands, while posting a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, 15 bench press reps, a 41-inch vertical, a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump, and a 4.33-second shuttle at South Carolina’s Pro Day.

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The performance immediately elevated his draft stock as teams finalized their evaluations. His speed, combined with previously demonstrated explosiveness, positions him among the top prospects from South Carolina and strengthens his case as a potential early-round selection.

The results from Cisse further enhanced his overall draft profile and reinforced the program’s reputation for developing NFL-ready talent on defense.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, Cisse’s timing could not have been better. His 4.40 mark answered lingering questions about his long speed and solidified his standing as a rising prospect. Ultimately, South Carolina showcased another player ready to make an impact at the next level.