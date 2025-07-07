Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have found a way to reignite their rivalry ahead of the third fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano with a $1 million bet. Taylor and Serrano are set to headline an all-female card on July 11 at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

With the previous two fights finishing in Taylor’s favor albeit in controversial manner, Jake Paul initially face-timed Tyson to talk about the upcoming bout.

“A lot of people are saying that Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor’s fight was better than ours,” Paul said, before claiming that he was backing Serrano for the fight. Tyson however, disagreed, claiming that he “got Katie,” the winner of the first two bouts.

The 28-year-old proceeded to ask Tyson if he wanted to bet, to which he got a characteristic “yeah,” as the response. Paul then laid out the terms, suggesting that the loser should pay $1 million, in addition to taking the winner out on a “date.”

The two agreed, and will now undoubtedly closely follow the upcoming card. Taylor and Serrano’s first fight took place in 2022, and was the first-ever women’s bout to be headlined at the MSG. Taylor won out on a split 2-1 decision in what was a closely contested bout.

The two’s return fight took place in November 2024 as part of the Paul vs. Tyson undercard and saw Taylor win via unanimous decision. Serrano had suffered a cut above her right eye and was seen by many as the clear winner. She will now look to get her first official win on July 11.

Taylor enters the third bout with a 24-1 record which includes six knockouts, while Serrano boasts a 47-3-1 record, including 31 knockouts. The latter is looking for redemption after two fights that could have easily been judged in her favor.

The card itself features an all-female lineup, and will also include several other bouts, including Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda, Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green, and Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado. The event will also be livestreamed on Netflix.