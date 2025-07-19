In one of the most emphatic statements of supremacy in heavyweight history, Oleksandr Usyk delivered a stunning fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois to defend his undisputed heavyweight titles, becoming a two-time undisputed king in boxing’s glamor division and securing his third occasion being crowned undisputed across two separate weight classes. The Ukrainian maestro further solidified his claim as one of the sport’s all-time greats, a craftsman whose brilliance continues to redefine the limits of boxing greatness.

Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois in round five to become a three-time undisputed world champion

Thunder in the Fifth

On a charged evening at Wembley Stadium, under the watchful eyes of a global audience and thousands in attendance, Usyk entered the ring already a living legend. Opposite him stood a resurgent Daniel Dubois, a ferocious puncher in his prime, vying desperately for redemption after a controversial loss in their first encounter.

The early rounds played out with tension and precision. Usyk, renowned for his sublime movement and ring IQ, tactically probed Dubois’s defenses while maintaining the kind of lateral movement that has been a nightmare for heavyweights since his celebrated move up from cruiserweight. Dubois, never shy of pressuring, found brief openings in the second and third frames, landing heavy jabs and the occasional right hand that made the crowd rumble.

Yet, Usyk, a master at solving the puzzle of opponents, found his rhythm. Moving in and out of range with near-poetic footwork, he peppered Dubois with combinations, slowly breaking down the Briton’s guard and confidence. The fifth round was where artistry gave way to historic violence.

Usyk seized an opening off a lazy jab from Dubois, darted in, and unleashed a breathtaking sequence culminating in a left hook that sent Dubois crashing to the canvas. The sound of the crowd was thunderous. Dubois bravely attempted to rise, but the referee completed the count, a knockout that will echo in highlight reels for decades to come.

USYK KNOCKS OUT DUBOIS IN THE 5TH!!! WOWWWW #UsykDubois2

Becoming a Two-Time Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

With his victory, Usyk didn’t just defend the titles, he made history, again. This resounding result marks Usyk’s second time reigning as the undisputed heavyweight champion, bookending a period of incredible dominance that began with his defeat of Tyson Fury to seize all four major belts and unify the division for the first time since Lennox Lewis two decades earlier.

Oleksandr Usyk just became an undisputed champion for the THIRD time 😳 No male boxer in the four-belt era has achieved undisputed champ status three separate times

But the real magnitude of Usyk’s accomplishment lies in the unique company he now keeps. He is one of the very few boxers in history to become undisputed champion twice in boxing’s most esteemed weight class, and even fewer have done so after previously ruling an entire lower division. Usyk’s first conquest came as a cruiserweight, where he unified the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles, decisively besting Murat Gassiev in the World Boxing Super Series final and earning the Ring Magazine and lineal championships in the process.

Usyk’s triple coronation, once at cruiserweight and twice at heavyweight—is a feat that separates the truly elite from the merely excellent. From his Olympic gold to his historic dominance as a professional, Usyk’s journey reads like myth made reality. No other fighter of the four-belt era has replicated this rarest of triple-undisputed claims.

His path included:

Undefeated cruiserweight reign — Unified all four major world titles by his 15th professional fight.

— Unified all four major world titles by his 15th professional fight. Move to heavyweight — Beat unified champion Anthony Joshua to collect the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.

— Beat unified champion Anthony Joshua to collect the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts. Undisputed legacy — Defeated Tyson Fury in 2024 to become the first four-belt (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO) heavyweight champion, repeating the feat by knocking out Dubois in 2025.

— Defeated Tyson Fury in 2024 to become the first four-belt (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO) heavyweight champion, repeating the feat by knocking out Dubois in 2025. Eclipsing legends — Stands as the only man to be undisputed at cruiserweight and twice at heavyweight, a record untouched in modern boxing.

As the final bell tolled for Dubois, the boxing world was left with one inescapable conclusion: Oleksandr Usyk is not only a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, but he is also among the greatest ever to lace up the gloves. His trilogy of undisputed reigns represents a level of sustained dominance and adaptability rivaled by very few in the sport’s fabled history.

With his place in immortality now unassailable and the heavyweight crown firmly in place, boxing’s master craftsman once again proved that genius, not just size or strength, rules the ring. The legacy of Oleksandr Usyk will inspire generations, and his legend is very much still in the making.