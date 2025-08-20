Lamont Roach Jr. wasted no time clowning Gervonta Davis after Netflix briefly posted a fight announcement that paired “Tank” Davis with none other than Jake Paul. Roach, who was supposed to face Davis back on August 16 before Tank failed to sign the contract, sent a clear message on social media, per SI.

Told ya lol 🦆🦆🦆🦆 — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) August 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Told ya lol 🦆🦆🦆🦆,” Roach wrote on X, using four duck emojis to underline his point. The jab was as much about Davis backing out of their matchup as it was about him suddenly being tied to a massive exhibition with Paul.

Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis: Big names, bigger questions

According to the now-deleted poster, Paul and Davis are expected to fight on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The weight class, however, is the million-dollar question. Paul has typically fought around 200 pounds, even weighing 227 when he stepped into the ring with Mike Tyson. Davis, by contrast, has never gone above 140 and currently holds the WBA lightweight title at 135.

On paper, the size disparity looks absurd. Still, Paul insists the matchup has already been discussed, rules and all. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this year, the YouTuber-turned-fighter revealed that negotiations reached the “one-yard line.” He claimed the fight would have been at 195 pounds, 10 three-minute rounds, no restrictions. Since sanctioning bodies would never approve such a mismatch, it would be an exhibition only.

Paul also mentioned that Davis first needed to handle unfinished business with Roach before discussions could move forward. That comment now rings louder given Roach’s response. The 28-year-old D.C. native feels Tank ducked him and used the Paul deal as a way out, which is exactly what his duck emoji tweet was all about.

The matchup itself is polarizing. Davis’ elite speed and knockout power could offset Paul’s size, but few in boxing circles view the bout as anything more than spectacle. Still, spectacle sells. With Gervonta Davis’ name power and Paul’s proven ability to draw eyes, the event has all the ingredients to generate attention—even if it leaves fighters like Roach shaking their heads.