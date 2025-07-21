The first look at Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic about the boxing legend has dropped, and so has its premiere date.

In the photo, Sweeney looks fierce as Martin. She appears to have just finished up a boxing match in the picture, as she is sweaty in the ring. More than likely, this photo takes place after one of Martin's 49 wins.

Sydney Sweeney as pro boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic. The film will premiere at TIFF in September.

When will the Sydney Sweeney-led Christy Martin biopic come out?

The upcoming biopic, titled Christy, will hold its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. It does not have distribution yet, but expect it to land with a studio shortly after its premiere.

So, moviegoers should expect to see it sometime later in the year. Perhaps whatever studio picks it up will distribute it shortly after its TIFF premiere.

Christy is Sweeney's first theatrical release since early 2025. Her last movie, Echo Valley, was distributed by Apple TV+. However, it did receive a limited theatrical release.

David Michôd co-wrote the script and directed Christy. He previously directed Animal Kingdom and The Rover. He co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes.

Sweeney stars in and produced Christy. She has started producing a lot of her projects recently. Sweeney executive produced Anyone but You, the hit rom-com she starred in with Glen Powell. Sweeney also produced Immaculate.

She has become one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars in recent years. Sweeney's breakthrough came when she starred in the first season of Euphoria in 2019. She has since starred in a season of The White Lotus, Anyone but You, and Madame Web.

Coming up, Sweeney will star in and executive produce The Housemaid. She will star in it alongside Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone. A Simple Favor director Paul Feig will direct The Housemaid.