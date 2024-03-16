Friends, Selection Sunday may still be one day away, but with complete confidence I can say that March Madness has officially arrived. Championship Week Saturday is among the best days of basketball on the calendar each year, and we've got plenty to cover before the games begin today. So let's get the Bracketology under way!
Bracketology Bracket
Bracketology Breakdown
Top Seeds: Purdue Boilermakers (Midwest Region), Connecticut Huskies (East Region), Houston Cougars (South Region), North Carolina Tar Heels (West Region)
Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (4), Atlantic 10 (2), Big 12 (8), Big East (5), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (6), Pac-12 (3), SEC (8), WCC (2)
Bracketology Bubble Watch
Last Four Byes: Michigan State, TCU, Colorado State, St. John's
Last Four In: New Mexico, Virginia, Texas A&M, Seton Hall
First Four Out: Oklahoma, Indiana State, Providence, Pittsburgh
Next Four Out: Villanova, Wake Forest, Kansas State, Ohio State
Tickets Punched
Stetson (Atlantic Sun)
Montana State (Big Sky)
Longwood (Big South)
Charleston (CAA)
Oakland (Horizon)
Drake (Missouri Valley)
Wagner (NEC)
Morehead State (Ohio Valley)
Colgate (Patriot League)
Samford (Southern Conference)
McNeese State (Southland)
South Dakota State (Summit)
James Madison (Sun Belt)
Saint Mary's (WCC)
Championship Saturday Entertainment Index
In addition to semifinals matchups in five different conference tournaments (SEC, Big Ten, AAC, Atlantic 10, Ivy League), there are also 13 conference championships being decided throughout the day on Saturday. Below is the Championship Saturday Entertainment Index,
The Undercard
America East – UMass Lowell vs. Vermont (11:00 AM EST, ESPN2)
MEAC – Delaware State vs. Howard (1:00 PM EST, ESPN2)
MAAC – Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield (7:30 PM EST, ESPNU)
MAC – Kent State vs. Akron (7:30 PM EST, ESPN2)
Conference USA – UTEP vs. Western Kentucky (8:30 PM EST, CBS Sports)
SWAC – Texas Southern vs. Grambling (9:30 PM EST, ESPNU)
Big West – Long Beach State vs. UC Davis (9:30 PM EST, ESPN2)
Apologies, but in order to prevent this thing from ballooning to something outrageous like 2,500 words, I'm summarizing here. In these seven Conference Championship games, it's pretty simple: win and you're in — and seeded somewhere between 13 and 16 — or lose, and you don't get to dance during March Madness.
Cinderella, Is That You?
WAC – UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon (11:30 PM EST, ESPN2)
-You'll need to make it a late night, especially if you're on the East coast, if you want to catch the WAC Championship, featuring the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who come into their game against UT Arlington with a 28-4 record and all the makings of a 12-seed that is bound to blow up everyone's bracket. I've had my eye on the Lopes ever since they upset San Diego State in early December, and I promise you, there's at least an 80 percent I'll be taking Grand Canyon in Round 1 no matter who they're playing. But first, they need to get past a UT Arlington team that held halftime leads in each of their meetings with Grand Canyon earlier in the season. The Lopes won both of those games, and I'd expect them to take care of business today, but the Mavericks will make them work for it.
Legitimately Intriguing
Mountain West – New Mexico vs. San Diego State (6:00 PM EST, CBS)
-If ever there were a team the epitomized the experience of being on the bubble, it's New Mexico, whose resume is both strong enough to warrant inclusion in the field (a 23 NET ranking and a 12-6 record in road/neutral court games is appealing) and iffy enough to leave something to be desired (a 7-7 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games is just meh). Meanwhile, San Diego took down top seed Utah State, and is likely playing for a #4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Lobos and Aztecs split their two regular season meetings, and I'm taking the more desperate Lobos to win the rubber match.
ACC – NC State vs. North Carolina (8:30 PM EST, ESPN)
-Though it's not the in-state showdown most expected to see in the ACC Tournament final, perhaps the inclusion of NC State in this game offers even more intrigue than a Duke/Carolina matchup would. Sure, Duke/Carolina is the premier rivalry in college hoops, but we know both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels will be in the field of 68 on Sunday. Not the case with NC State, who spent early portions of the season on the bubble in my bracketology projections before falling out in the middle of the season. The Wolfpack went from 11-3 to 17-14 at the end of the regular season, but now sit just one win away from qualifying for the NCAA Tournament after winning four games in four days so far in the ACC Tournament.
Pac-12 – Oregon vs. Colorado (9:00 PM EST, FOX)
-Oregon, like NC State, represents another potential bid thief on this Championship Saturday. In theory, you could say the same thing about Colorado, but even if the Buffs were to lose to Oregon, I tend to believe they'll still be in the field of 68 when the bracket is revealed on Sunday night. But if it's Dana Altman's Ducks who win the final Pac-12 championship, teams like Texas A&M, Indiana State, Virginia, Seton Hall, and yes, Colorado, will have more reason to sweat on Sunday than they already do.
The Main Event(s)
Big 12 – Iowa State vs. Houston (6:00 PM EST, ESPN)
-The big question I have: Is a #1 seed still in the cards for the Cyclones, or is Iowa State locked in as a #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament? I suppose if Iowa State were to beat Houston, and if North Carolina were to be upset by NC State in the ACC Tournament final, it would be a conversation worth having. But putting all seeding possibilities aside, this is still one of the best possible matchups we could ask for ahead of the NCAA Tournament. If you're a fan of potent offense, then this one is admittedly not your cup of tea — Houston and Iowa State are #1 and #2 in the country respectively in Defensive Rating. But if you like defense, hustle, effort, and incredible guard play, buckle yourself in for the Big 12 Tournament final.
Big East – Marquette vs. Connecticut (6:30 PM EST, FOX)
-One of the best budding rivalries in college basketball takes center stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, creating one of the best environments in college basketball. The absence of Tyler Kolek puts a damper on what is otherwise a matchup between two of the best teams in the country, but there's still plenty of talent to go around. And don't you dare underrate how much more fun the sideline antics of Dan Hurley and Shaka Smart will make this game.
Remaining Bracketology Schedule
Sunday March 17th (AM) – Selection Sunday Part 1
-Sorting Through Championship Saturday
Sunday March 18th (5:45 PM EST) – Selection Sunday Part 2
-The Final Bracketology Projections