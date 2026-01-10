The San Diego Padres have put together some solid seasons in the last few years. San Diego has made some postseason runs, but has not been able to reach the NLCS or World Series. The club is working this offseason to get some help, and accomplish that feat.

A new report says the Padres are interested in signing a new pitcher, but there's an obstacle in the way.

“The holdup might be the Padres wanting to clear money, perhaps with a trade of right-hander Nick Pivetta, an idea they have entertained this offseason,” Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon wrote for The Athletic.

San Diego specifically wants a starter. The club lost free agent hurler Dylan Cease this offseason, who signed a massive deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Padres finished the 2025 season with a 90-72 regular season record. San Diego lost in the National League Wild Card round of the postseason to the Chicago Cubs.

Padres hope to make a push to the World Series in 2026

San Diego has been effective at winning in MLB without a huge payroll. The Padres have competed with their core group of guys including Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres also had one of the best rotations in baseball in 2025. San Diego finished the regular season third in team ERA, per league stats, with a 3.63 ERA.

If the Padres hope to continue pushing into the postseason, the club will have to keep up that kind of production with the pitching staff. San Diego is looking for a starting pitcher, and there is still some talent left in free agency. Free agent hurlers still on the board include Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen.

The Padres also have a stellar bullpen. Padres management has been vocal about reservations they have about possibly trading a relief pitcher. San Diego doesn't want to thin down that pen.

“That’s probably been why we’ve been to the playoffs the last two years,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said, per MLB.com. “Lot of reasons, but that’s been a big one, the bullpen.”

Time will tell if the Padres can bolster the roster heading into 2026.