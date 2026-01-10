After the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-101, Giannis Antetokounmpo received a special gift from the one and only LeBron James.

“I got his jersey tonight” Giannis said.

"I got his jersey tonight." Giannis has the utmost respect for LeBron.

Altogether, Giannis scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out five assists. Meanwhile, James scored 26 points, had 10 assists, and grabbed nine rebounds. As a result, the Bucks are now 17-21 and the Lakers are 23-13.

This year, Giannis is averaging 29.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. In addition, to going toe-to-toe with James and earning his respect.

All the while, Giannis is in the midst of intense speculation of trade rumors with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 5.

Giannis has been an NBA anomaly since arriving in the league from Greece in 2013. He has become known as the “Greek freak,” wowing fans with his athleticism, power, personality, and name.

Meanwhile, James is in the throes of his 23rd season in the NBA. He himself became an anomaly when arriving in the NBA straight out of high school in 2003. Plus, his longevity to remain at the top of his game at age 40 has amazed fans.

James is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. Also, James is the all-time leading scorer with 42,601 points and growing. Additionally, he has won four NBA championships (2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020).

Also, Giannis led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021 and was a two-time NBA MVP (2019, 2020). In 2020, he was also named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Both James and Giannis were part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.