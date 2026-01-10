The Boston Red Sox have been linked to a number of free agents this offseason. A reunion with third baseman Alex Bregman remains a possibility, but nothing has come to fruition yet. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy recently addressed the subject, saying a deadline has not been set for re-signing the veteran infielder.

“We’re still in January … there’s no deadline,” Kennedy said, via Chris Cotillo of masslive.com.

While Kennedy acknowledged Boston has added payroll via trades (Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras), he admitted that free agency has yet to heat up for the Red Sox.

“It’s been slow on the free agent side for us,” he said, via Cotillo.

Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are among the other star position players available in MLB free agency. Meanwhile, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez and Zac Gallen highlight the remaining available starting pitchers.

The Red Sox could certainly look to sign one or two other stars, but they have most commonly been linked to Bregman. He spent the 2025 season in Boston and the fit still makes sense. Bregman is expected to receive interest from other ball clubs, but the Sox are among the favorites to sign him nonetheless.

In 2025, the Red Sox finished with an 89-73 record. It was a strong campaign, but they finished in third place in the American League East. Boston is hoping to build a division winning ball club after the team's Wild Card finish in 2025.

Bringing back Alex Bregman and then potentially adding another star would go a long way toward helping the Red Sox accomplish their goals.