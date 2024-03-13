The Marquette basketball team is a 3-seed in the Big East Conference tournament and is undoubtedly a lock for a decent seed in the Field of 68. However, the Golden Eagles are dealing with a massive injury question regarding Tyler Kolek. Kolek is now set to miss the Big East quarterfinal game on Thursday, although his status for the rest of the weekend is up in the air, per Jeff Goodman.
‘Marquette's Tyler Kolek (oblique) will not play tomorrow in the Big East quarterfinals against Villanova (once ‘Nova beats DePaul), source told @TheFieldOf68. Kolek hasn't been ruled out for the entire Big East tourney yet, per source.'
Kolek is the leading scorer for the Marquette basketball team, averaging 20.3 PPG in 28 games this season. He was recently named to the All-Big East first team alongside Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, Baylor Scheierman, Devin Carter, and Kadary Richmond.
Kolek last played on February 28 against Providence and missed the final three regular-season games due to the injury, so this is not a good sign.
The Marquette basketball team will face the winner of Villanova and DePaul (who fired their coach earlier this year). Either way, Kolek is set to miss that one and his status going forward is a massive development to watch for the Golden Eagles.
Marquette will likely need to play Creighton in the semifinals on Friday, assuming everything goes as planned. Nonetheless, without Tyler Kolek, this Marquette team looks a lot different. The Big East title game will be on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden.