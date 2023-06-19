Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns is one of the best players in the entire NBA. He was a three-time All-Star in 11 seasons for the Washington Wizards before the Suns traded for Beal in June 2023. In this post, though, we're focusing on Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams-Beal, who shared her excitement for the trade on Instagram.

For a brief summary on the talent, Bradley's Beal basketball career is one that has taken off in a major way in recent seasons. After being drafted No. 3 overall by the Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft, it wasn't until 2018 when Beal would get some of the recognition he deserved by making his first NBA All-Star team. He has since been an All-Star again in 2019 and 2021. At age 30, Beal is known as one of the best scorers in the game.

Someone that has always been by the side of Beal, his wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal. While Bradley Beal gets a lot of attention on the court and rightfully so, the focus of this piece will be on Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams-Beal.

Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams-Beal

Bradley Beal is used to being in the spotlight with plenty of eyeballs tuning in to watch him on the basketball court. His wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, has some familiarity in that department as well.

Adams-Beal premiered on the second season of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” While it was a brief appearance on the show for Adams-Beal, it's certainly still part of the resume.

Kamiah Adams-Beal was born in Brussels, Belgium and is one of three daughters to Jeremiah and Karina Adams. She was raised in Compton, Calif., and attended Cerritos College. She is now known for being a model and an actress.

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams' courtship

The way in which Bradley Beal met his wife wouldn't have happened if not for his former Washington Wizards teammate John Wall. The two met in Los Angeles at a club through Wall, who was a friend of his now wife. The two hit it off immediately with Beal saying Kamiah was bold from the start, which helped level out him being as shy as he is.

Bradley Beal asked Kamiah to be his girlfriend on a Ferris wheel in Las Vegas after their first date, and it would be a Ferris wheel years later in Washington D.C. where Beal would propose.

Bradley Beal went all in on his wedding proposal 😢💍 (via @RealDealBeal23 / IG) pic.twitter.com/PRvFay7q4Z — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 22, 2020

Adams took to her own Instagram to share a really cool note about her and Beal's relationship.

“When we had first began dating, you helped me conquer a fear of Ferris wheels & heights… you took me to the top of the Ferris wheel in Vegas, and asked me to be your girlfriend,” Adams wrote. “4 years later, you helped me conquer the fear of opening up, being vulnerable, and not only loving someone unconditionally, but allowing myself to be loved unconditionally as well, and asked me to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you so so much. No one else id rather spend my life with.”

The couple got married in 2020, and Kamiah became Bradley Beal's wife but the ceremony itself was pushed back and delayed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kamiah Adams-Beal's social media presence

While Beal notes she has always been the bold one, that notion has been backed up with some of the tweets Adams-Beal has sent out during the career of the Wizards' superstar. She certainly hasn't minced her words in support of her husband, a true ride or die wife.

When Beal wasn't named an All-Star in 2020, his wife backed him up.

A JOKE do you hear me !! https://t.co/n7dbnIpORq — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) January 30, 2020

After Beal scored 47 points in a loss where he got little help from his teammates in 2021, it was Kamiah who voiced perhaps what Bradley was thinking.

Sick of it — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) January 28, 2021

And when Kent Bazemore commented and questioned the validity of an injury that Beal suffered at the tail end of the 2021 regular season while he and Stephen Curry were battling for a scoring title, it was Bradley Beal's wife who wasn't going to sit back and watch her husband be questioned.

I’ll just leave this right here…

Sometimes, your best bet,

is to just shut up. 🌽 https://t.co/ST00ga8rUV — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) May 10, 2021

I’m mad we even giving relevancy to someone most people didn’t even know was still in the league. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) May 10, 2021

A true ride or die wife if there ever was one, Kamiah Adams-Beal has always had Bradley's back.

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams-Beal's sons

The couple has three kids together, Bradley Beal II (born in 2018), Braylen Beal (2019) and Braxton (2022). A glance at Adams-Beal's Instagram and there are plenty of photos of the Beal boys showing out. The youngsters are probably taking notes on dad so that they too can be in the league someday!

Adams-Beal also runs the family YouTube page that they created called, “The Beal Family.” She is constantly updating it with videos of the family.

The editing and producing of the videos are pretty top notch and the videos themselves wildly entertaining. Some of the featured videos include celebrating Bradley's birthday, Kamiah getting ready for the Wizards playoff games, the family spending a day at the aquarium, and the happy couple themselves putting together their favorite summer drinks. Their YouTube page currently has 70K subscribers! Some of the more watched videos on the channel reach upwards of 300,000 views.

As you can see, the Beal's are a happy family. And that's all you need to know about Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal: a model, an actress, a wonderful mom, and a ride or die wife. At the time of this writing, this is all the information we have on Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal.