It sure looks like Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, is excited for the next chapter in her husband's career. This is after the Washington Wizards traded Beal to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

On Instagram, Kamiah appears to react to the blockbuster trade that allows Beal to join forces with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. The Wizards agreed to the deal in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second round picks and pick swaps.

It ends Beal's stint with the only team he has known for the past 11 years. Remember, the Wizards drafted Beal with the no. 3 overall pick back in 2012 and had been with the team since then.

Kamiah doesn't seem to have any issue with the trade, however, as her partner gets a fresh start and the opportunity to contend for a title. She shared a post that reads, “It's not an ending. It's just a point in the story where you turn the page.”

She continued with a caption, saying: “Foreva eva.”

Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams, posted this after the Wizards-Suns trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/sNbuU3EVpV — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) June 19, 2023

True enough, it's hard not to get excited for Bradley Beal as he forms a Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. While it's not a good trade for the Wizards at all considering the measly return they got, it's a huge opportunity for the All-Star guard to compete for the title that he has been clamoring throughout his career.

Of course the Suns have plenty of work to do before they can field a competitive roster, especially considering the fact that they don't have much depth after Beal, KD and Book. Nonetheless, they're definitely off to an interesting start this offseason.

As for Kamiah Adams-Beal, she definitely supports the move and seems to be delighted with what the future holds for them.