PHOENIX– Not many players have the chance to play with two generational players. However, Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham has had the chance to play with Diana Taurasi. In 2025, she's playing with Caitlin Clark.

Although the two players have different styles, there is a striking similarity, Cunningham pointed out before Thursday's game.

Sophie Cunningham told me some of the similarities in Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark’s approach. “They’re always 10 plays ahead of everyone. They’re always on a different wavelength.” pic.twitter.com/ANTjhW2LCn — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 8, 2025

“DT will always be my goat. I've never met someone who thinks the game how she thinks,” Cunningham said. The way that she was a pro and doing her weights to rehab, the way she trained in the offseason when she was towards the end of her career, when she wasn't going overseas.

“The way that Caitlin thinks of the game, that's a really close second. They're always ten plays ahead of everyone. They're always on a whole different wavelength, and I'm just happy that I got my time with Dee.

“It's been fun to be a sponge and then kind of talking with Caitlin, just kind of seeing that she's at the beginning of her professional career, but there are a lot of similarities there.”

The historical similarities are also there between the Fever phenom and the Phoenix Mercury star. For instance, Taurasi eclipsed 10,000 points, and is the only player to do so in league history.

On the other hand, Clark secured the all-time assist record as a rookie. Although Cunningham wasn't there for that season, she's experiencing greatness firsthand yet again.

Sophie Cunningham loves the Caitlin Clark-Diana Taurasi similarities

Again, both players are similar, yet different. Some of those differences are the play styles. Both are elite scorers, but no one has seen a passer like Clark.

She's a highlight reel waiting to happen. Furthermore, the logo 3-point shots have become a staple to her game, stemming back to her Iowa days.

For Taurasi, her personality was what shined. That's not discrediting her game, but the latter was complete and all-around. She could hit a tough shot and let you know about it.

Part of that mentality could be what has helped Cunningham be that type of player for the Fever.

It's a treat to be the pupil of one for-sure Hall of Famer. For the first-year Indiana forward to pass some of that knowledge onto Clark is a privilege that she doesn't take lightly.