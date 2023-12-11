Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale are reuniting in the upcoming Cold War spy film Best of Enemies, based on the 2018 book.

The American Hustle co-stars will also reunite with the movie's scriptwriter, Eric Warren Singer, who will also write the script based on Eric Dezenhall and Gus Russo's 2018 book Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War.

Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven is on board to produce. No word yet on who will direct, but it could very well be Cooper after his work on Oscar contender Maestro.

Best of Enemies follows CIA officer Jack Platt and KGB agent Gennady Vasilenko. Both men were assigned to Washington, D.C., Platt working at the CIA counterintelligence office and Vasilenko at the Soviet Embassy. The two were originally meant to seduce each other into betraying their countries in the final days of the Cold War.

Instead, the men ended up becoming friends. Their friendship over the years was filled with treachery, comically dark misunderstandings, bureaucratic mundanity, the Bratva and intelligence breakthroughs in the last 50 years.

Through Platt and Vasilenko, the audience will see the differences between how the Americans and Russians treat spy craft, as well as the birth of the new Russia.

The book details how they became key players behind the scenes, solving some of the most celebrated espionage stories if the last century, including the discovery of Soviet mole FBI agent Robert Hanssen. Gennady was imprisoned in Russia for being falsely accused of spying for the U.S. and then freed during the 2010 Spy Swap.

Interestingly, Robert De Niro who played an uncredited role in American Hustle, played an actual role in helping Gennady stay alive during his imprisonment. Sources said that Cooper will play Platt and Bale will play Vasilenko.

It would be quite the American Hustle coming full circle if De Niro made a cameo as himself in the movie as well.

As mentioned earlier, Cooper is coming off starring and directing (and conducting) the critically acclaimed Maestro. Bale recently lent his voice to Hayao Miyazaki's latest film The Boy and the Heron. Roven produced the massively successful Oppenheimer.