Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron's distributor Gkids has announced the voice cast for the English dub of the film, Deadline reported.

Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh lent their voices to the legendary director's first film in a decade.

The Studio Ghibli film premiered internationally at the Toronto International on Sept. 7. In the U.S., it premiered at the New York Film Festival, in Europe at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and at the BFI London Film Festival in the UK.

Bale will voice the titular boy (Shoichi Maki) and Pattinson the heron. Bautista lends his voice as The Parakeet King, Chan is Natsuko, Dafoe is Noble Pelican, Fukuhara is Lady Himi, Hamill is Granduncle, and Pugh is Kiriko.

The Boy and the Heron is Miyazaki's first film out of quasi-retirement. Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro, Miyazaki's “most passionate fan,” introduced the film at TIFF. “We are privileged to be living in a time where Mozart is composing symphonies,” he said. “Miyazaki san is a master of that stature, and we are so lucky to be here,” del Toro added, praising the Studio Ghibli co-founder.

The Boy and the Heron features the story of a boy who discovers an abandoned tower and enters a fantastical world with a talking heron. The film will be released in the U.S. on Dec. 8, in both original Japanese and English languages.

Special previews will be available on Nov. 22, and then expanding to theaters nationwide and Canada.