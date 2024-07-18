Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend is Rochelle Searight. Aiyuk is currently a wide receiver with the San Francisco 49ers, but he may not hold that title long.

Aiyuk reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers during the 2024 offseason. He improved every season and would be a valuable addition to whichever team he joins.

Aiyuk's career hasn't only gotten better in the NFL. He grew up in Nevada, where he was a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner with Robert McQueen High School. He was first-team All-Northern Nevada and an honorable mention for All-State.

Aiyuk started his college career with Sierra College in the JUCO ranks. He caught just 29 passes in his freshman season but increased that number to 60 in his sophomore season. He also had 960 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The increase in production landed him an offer from Arizona State, where he became a wide receiver and kick-return specialist. Aiyuk finished his senior season with 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also an All-Pac-12 member as a wide receiver and returner.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Aiyuk with the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had an up-and-down rookie season but started all 17 games in 2021 and 2022. He recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 with 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.

Aiyuk's breakout season came in 2023, finishing with 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, and seven touchdowns. Aiyuk continued his success in the playoffs with two integral plays in the NFC Championship Game that led the 49ers to the Super Bowl. However, they fell short at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aiyuk may soon change teams, but one constant in his life will be his girlfriend, Rochelle Searight.

Who is Rochelle Searight?

Rochelle Searight is an influencer, cosmetologist and fitness instructor. She went to college at Arizona State, where she met Aiyuk while he was starring on the football team.

Searight combines her love of cosmetology and being an influencer by sharing beauty tips on her social media profiles. Football fans will also find the videos interesting as she often shows Aiyuk's game-day rituals.

Searight also has a YouTube channel, where she posts workout videos, healthy-eating videos and day-in-the-life vlogs. Searight posts beauty tips, workout tips, and views of her and Aiyuk's life on her Instagram page.

Searight's following has grown over the past year with Aiyuk's rise to stardom with the 49ers and subsequent fall with his trade requests. She has 34,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Brandon Aiyuk and Rochelle Searight's relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle (@itssrochellee)

Brandon Aiyuk and Searight met at Arizona State and have been together ever since. Rochelle moved with Aiyuk to San Francisco after he got drafted, and the couple had their first son, Braylon, later that year.

Rochelle currently balances being a football girlfriend and raising a son by attending cosmetology school. She has shown exquisite abilities in the profession through her social media account, but she is now trying to be professionally trained.

Searight has been a big supporter throughout Aiyuk's career and even took to social media to defend her new friends on the 49ers. She saw the wives and girlfriends of the 49ers receiving backlash online, so she posted a video defending them on her TikTok. Searight has recently deleted her TikTok account.

Nevertheless, the love both share for each other is clear. This is all we know about Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend, Rochelle Searight.