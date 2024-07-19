Fight back against the corruption threatening to wipe out humanity. Here are the details for Cataclismo, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Catalismo Release Date: July 22, 2024

Cataclismo – Official Release Date Trailer

Cataclismo has a release date of July 22, 2024. It will be available on PC via Steam.

Cataclismo Gameplay

Cataclismo – Official Gameplay Trailer | Guerrilla Collective 2024

Cataclismo is a base-building strategy defense game. For a good part of the game, the player will have to construct fortresses, walls, and facilities that will help in defending against monsters.

The game implements a day-night cycle. During the day, players will have to gather materials such as wood or stone to help construct defensive structures. Players will have to build facilities such as quarries to harness said materials.

Other than resource-gathering facilities, players will also need to construct barracks, purifiers, and the like to fight against both the impending enemy attackers, as well as the hazardous environment.

What makes this game interesting is that, instead of just constructing a set “wall” structure, players can instead build them block by block like in a voxel game. This gives players the freedom to build walls as high or as low as they want, but they do need to take structural integrity into account.

Once night comes around, enemieswill start attacking the player’s position. They must use a combination of constructed defenses (like walls and spikes) and soldiers to fight back. Players have access to a variety of units, such as archers, canonners, and the like.

This is also where physics kicks in. Whenever sections of a wall get destroyed, all of the material above it can potentially come crashing down. This can kill friend and foe, so it is possible for players to create intentional points of weakness to funnel enemies into a death trap.

Once the night passes, players will once again need to gather materials to repair and upgrade their defenses for the next night.

Cataclismo has three game modes for players to try out. The first is a single-player narrative campaign, centered around those defending humanity from the enemies, Next is a skirmish mode, where players can play in hand-crafted maps. Finally, there is a replayable challenge mode, with players fighting in procedurally generated maps.

Cataclismo Story

Cataclismo is set after the events of the titular Cataclismo. This worldwide catastrophe has left the world corrupted, tainting the air, soil, and water, while also bringing forth corrupted creatures called Horrors hell-bent on wiping out humanity.

Hope is not lost, however, as humanity banded together in the Last City, a fortress that wards off the corruption and the horrors. While the Last City is relatively safe, that does not mean that the Horrors have stopped in their hunt for any and all humans.

You are one of the people they have sent outside of the Last City, one of the people who must create citadels and outposts designed to hold back against the Horrors. You are the Last City’s line of defense, and you must fight as should you fall, the City falls with you.

That’s all the information we have about Cataclismo, its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

