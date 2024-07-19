Comedy is a demanding industry and a difficult art form to perfect. Few comedians make it so big that they can seamlessly cross over into other cultural spheres. Kevin Hart paid his dues, honed his craft and struck a tone that enabled him to become one of those household names. Now, he terrorizes NBA stars from his courtside seats.

That is when you know that a stand-up comic has morphed into a megastar. The Chase and DraftKings spokesperson is known for being boisterous at games, and now he is revealing the insults he slings at some of the best and most decorated players in the sport today.

Physical appearance is preferred subject matter of many professional funny men, and the same applies to Hart. He first took aim at Golden State Warriors great Draymond Green. “He has the face of a senior citizen and the body of a young man,” Hart quipped while appearing on Bleacher Report's “Taylor Rooks X” podcast. ‘”Shut your old face a** up Draymond.' That's what I would say to him.”

The two-time Grammy nominee for Best Comedy Album was a bit more generic in his roasting of the reigning NBA MVP, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. “Get your bad knee, old hip a** out of here,” he said. “You just got to say it fast, that's how you get under their skin.”

Hart's most scorching barbs were directed at two of the more enigmatic superstars in the league.

Kevin Hart has fun at expense of Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant

Hart brutally imitated Kawhi Leonard's famous and unique laugh in only the way he can. “He laughs like he's in pain.”

After doing a number on the man he sarcastically nicknamed “Captain Smiles,” Kevin Hart was asked by Taylor Rooks what material he would unleash on another two-time Finals MVP. And it was quite the original barb.

“KD's got the shoulders of a child star tennis player,” he said about Kevin Durant. “I love you KD.” The Phoenix Suns forward has heard plenty of jokes and remarks about his slender physique, so one would assume this would not rattle him too much. On the other hand, Durant has been known to clap back once or twice before. And that is just including his official social media accounts.

Many will be in agreement that this is far from Hart's best stuff. But because he is a natural performer who commands the room, Hart will still manage to amuse the masses. That is the mark of a top-tier talent. The true greats leave fans with something memorable even when they are not firing on all cylinders.

With his hometown Philadelphia 76ers going all in once again after adding Paul George in free agency, the NBA-watching world should expect to see Kevin Hart in extra attack mode next season. Though, there is bound to be some backlash from this impromptu roast.