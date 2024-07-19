Scarlett Johansson told The New York Times that an Avengers text chain exists.

“But hopefully, nobody will ever read it. Everything goes in there. I mean, really. If somebody's gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up. The Avengers, we're like a family. We've been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us. If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great,” the two-time Academy Award nominee explained.

Who do you think Assembled the Avengers group chat?

If we go by the original Avengers from the 2012 film, the people on the text chain are their fearless leader, Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

In fact, five out of the six Avengers got matching tattoos. The only holdout? Ruffalo.

Most likely absent from the text chain is the Avengers' de-facto manager or wrangler, Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), even gave the actress and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac with whom she shares a daughter, bees as a wedding present.

“We were in LA at the time, but I didn't realize how much maintenance a beehive is. You really need to keep them,” the actress noted.

Johansson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010's Iron Man 2 where she played Tony Stark's assistant, Natalie Rushman, before she morphed into S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Romanoff. Since then, she has been in almost every Avenger-adjacent film starting with the first in 2012, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier where she paired up with Evans.

Then there was the team sequel 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, reuniting with the rest of the team in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and finally in the back-to-back finale for their Marvel Phase in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers” Endgame. She reprised her role as Natasha Romanoff in her 2021 solo movie Black Widow.

A decade of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

That's more or less 10 years of spending time with the same people. The Avengers became a huge part of the cultural zeitgeist around the world. What better way to commemorate that by having a group chat with people whose schedules you're more or less familiar with for all those years.

Johansson said that the formation of the Avengers (on screen, at least) was life-changing for all of them. It certainly was. Marvel took a huge risk in launching Iron Man, but Downey made it work. However, getting all these superheroes in one movie was a feat that hadn't been successfully done before. DC tried with Justice League, but their numbers just couldn't match that of Marvel's Avengers.

Now that Avengers 5 is in the works, with the Russo brothers Anthony and Joe returning, could there be a possibility of Black Widow's return?

If Shawn Levy had been chosen to direct, maybe. Before the announcement that the Russos were coming back to Marvel, there was a rumor that about 60 Avengers would return.

However, the actress has been vocal about being done with that chapter of her career.

She told Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow on her GOOP podcast, “I'm done. [That] chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

We might not be seeing Johansson as an Avenger any time soon, but we can see her elsewhere. She is currently promoting the Apple Original Film Fly Me to the Moon with Channing Tatum. The film is the first project produced by her production company, These Pictures.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe films can be streamed on Disney+.