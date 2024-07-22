Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is typically commended for his ability to shrewdly lock up his core players to long-term, team-friendly contracts, but he is not merely a forward thinker. He can also make snap judgments in the present when necessary.

With Ozzie Albies set to miss approximately two months of action with a fractured wrist, reinforcements are needed right away. Anthopoulos is hoping that a three-time All-Star with a versatile skill set can be of some assistance.

“Superutilityman Whit Merrifield and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a major league deal, sources tell ESPN,” MLB insider Jeff Passan reported Monday. “Merrifield was released recently by Philadelphia. He’ll join the Braves today and help provide depth after the injury to All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies.”