At 61-32, the Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in all of MLB. With a World Series title in mind, the Phillies aren't prepared to rest their laurels on simply past success.

Before their matchup against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Philadelphia released infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield. In turn, the Phillies called up fellow infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson from Triple-A.

Merrifield signed with the team prior to the 2024 campaign. He had spent the previous two years with the Toronto Blue Jays after seven years to begin his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals. Merrifield was named an All-Star in 2023, hitting .272 with 11 home runs, 67 RBI and 26 stolen bases. The Phillies had high hopes when they brought him into the franchise.

But through his first 53 games in Philadelphia, Merrifield hit just .199 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Despite his stature and success as an MLB veteran, the Phillies decided they could no longer host Merrifield in their lineup.

Despite his struggles with the Phils, Whit Merrifield has still been an All-Star three times over his nine-year career. He is a .281 hitter with 93 home runs, 481 RBI and 212 stolen bases. Even at 35-years-old, numerous teams would be willing to sign Merrifield if he wants to continue his career. But the Phillies will look elsewhere to fill his role.

Philadelphia's record has given them a 9.5 game lead in the NL East. Barring a historic breakdown, they'll be competing for a World Series title come playoff time. After 2023's disappointment, the Phillies aren't messing around anymore. In making their Merrifield decision, Philly focused on results.

State of Phillies' offense

While Merrifield wasn't hitting, the rest of Philadelphia's offense has been hot. The Phillies rank fourth in the league with 461 runs scored. Their .260 team batting average ranks third while their 113 home runs puts them in sixth.

Treat Turner has been leading the way, with a jaw-dropping .348 batting average. He has added nine home runs, 29 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Bryce Harper was brought the power with a team-high 20 home runs, to go alongside 58 RBI and four stolen bases. And Kyle Schwarber can't be forgotten about, as he has hit .250 with 19 home runs and 53 RBI.

Four players on the team have 10+ home runs while six have at least nine. Five players have at least 35 home runs while six players have at least a .250 batting average.

The Phillies will still need to find a replacement for the production they were expecting from Whit Merrifield. With the trade deadline coming up, Philadelphia could further bolster their offense.

But any addition – or Merrifield replacement – will have high expectations. The Phillies have a World Series or bust mentality.