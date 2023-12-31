Before the end of 2023, the Braves swung a massive trade with the Red Sox to bring Chris Sale to Atlanta.

Before the clock struck midnight on 2023, the Braves swung a trade with the Boston Red Sox for Chris Sale. As the Braves make a push for the World Series, Alex Anthopolous revealed exactly why he pursued Sale.

Atlanta traded heralded prospect Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox for Sale. With the left-hander now with the Braves, Anthopolous described Sale as a, “perfect,” fit in terms of clubhouse, makeup and ability to pitch in the playoffs, via Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Sale pitched in 20 games in 2023 after combing for just 11 through 2021-22. He held a 6-5. record with a 4.30 ERA and a 125/29 K/BB ratio. While he was healthier than he has been, Sale still battled a shoulder throughout the season.

The Braves believe however that he is exactly what the doctor ordered for their rotation. Atlanta ranked 15th in the league with their 4.14 ERA. While they had the third-most strikeouts (1,516), the Braves .245 batting average against ranked 14th in the league. In search of elite play, Atlanta wanted more stability in their rotation.

Vaughn Grissom ranked as seventh-best prospect in the Braves' organization before the 2023 season, via MLB Pipeline. While he possesses massive potential, Atlanta couldn't find a spot for him on the field. Instead, they decided to go for Sale's present over Grissom's future.

For all the injury-riddled seasons he has gone through, Chris Sale is still a decorated MLB pitcher. Sale is a seven-time All-Star and a World Series champion. The Braves are searching for another World Series themselves and Alex Anthopolous believed Sale was a missing piece.