The Atlanta Braves on Monday announced the addition of three coaches, two of them internal promotions, to manager Brian Snitker's staff for the 2024 season.

The team named Matt Tuiasosopo, Tom Goodwin, and Erick Abreu as third base, first base, and bullpen coach, respectively. Additionally, Braves bench coach Walt Weiss had his responsibilities expanded to include oversight of the team's infield.

Tuiasosopo, 37, joins the Braves' staff as third base coach after spending the last three season's managing Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate, where he led the team to a 210-215 record. This is his first appointment to an MLB staff, and he will assist Weiss with the Braves' infield.

Tuiasosopo was given the Bobby Cox Award as the organization's top manager during his debut season in 2019.

Goodwin, 55, was first base coach after spending his prior two seasons as a roving instructor with the Braves' minor league affiliates. He has two previous stints as a major league first base coach, serving in the role with the Boston Red Sox from 2018-21, and with the New York Mets from 2012-17. He won a World Series title with Boston in 2018.

Abreu, 40, joins as Braves bullpen coach from the Houston Astros organization in his first appointment to an MLB coaching staff. He spent the previous nine seasons as a pitching coach in the Astros' minor league system, including the previous three with Houston's' Triple-A affiliate. He also had stops with the Astros' DSL and GCL affiliates, rookie-level Greeneville, Single-A Tri-City, and High-A Quad-City.

After winning more than 100 regular season games, the Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS for the second consecutive season in 2023.