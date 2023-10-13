The Philadelphia Phillies appear to be at their most comfortable and dangerous when they are underdogs. Especially where the Atlanta Braves are concerned. Despite a big disparity between the two clubs in the regular season, 2023 ends with the Fightin Phils on top of their National league East foe. Once again.

“Last season, Philly had 14 fewer wins than Atlanta… this season Philly had 14 fewer wins than Atlanta,” ESPN Stats & Info posted. “It's the first time ever that one team eliminated another in consecutive postseasons after having 10 fewer wins each time.”

Nick Castellanos capped off a tremendous NLDS by hitting two home runs for the second-straight game. Trea Turner also did his part and then some to clinch the 3-1 victory for the Phillies, going 4-for-4 with a solo dinger that gave the team a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning.

It is fitting that the two men most responsible for helping Philadelphia secure this historic feat, along with starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, each suffered through their own rough patches in their respective first seasons with the franchise. Regardless of how the 2023 MLB playoffs end, The City of Brotherly Love will have bragging rights over Atlanta for at least another year.

The Braves' shortcomings only accentuate the debate over the current postseason layout. Many people believe that the five-day break in between games, which only ever happens at the All-Star break, causes hitters to lose their rhythm. The owner of the best record in baseball fell victim to the “bye-round curse” in both years of this format's existence. The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered the same fate.

The Houston Astros continue to move right along, however, being immune to any halt in momentum. Whatever controversy there might be, the Phillies indisputably have the Braves' number when it matters most. No amount of protesting is going to change that.