The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t just re-sign a familiar face in Keenan Allen. They unknowingly completed one of the most fascinating full-circle storylines in recent NFL memory. After being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024 due to salary cap constraints, Allen is back in powder blue on a one-year, $8.52 million deal. Allen's return brings not only experience and leadership but also a unique connection to one of the team’s rising stars in Ladd McConkey.

When Allen was dealt to Chicago, the Chargers received the No. 10 overall pick. A piece later flipped to the Patriots as part of a deal to move up in the second round and select McConkey. Fast forward a year, and both wideouts are now Justin Herbert’s top targets.

McConkey made a splash as a rookie, breaking Allen’s single-season rookie records with 82 receptions and 1,149 yards, and finishing as the WR19 in fantasy PPR formats. But Allen’s return raises questions about how their roles will evolve, especially since both excel out of the slot.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz dismissed any concerns about redundancy in usage.

“You get good players on the field, and you play them,” Hortiz said. “Ladd has been productive outside, too, and Keenan’s had success there as well. We’ll be creative.”

What can Keenan Allen give the Chargers on the field this year?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens (34) during their football game Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Allen’s track record is hard to ignore. A six-time Pro Bowler and the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards among wide receivers, he brings an elite pedigree. Even in a down year with Chicago, he posted solid production with four 20+ point PPR performances.

McConkey remains a long-term building block, but Allen’s return could cap his short-term fantasy ceiling. Meanwhile, younger receivers like Tre Harris, Quentin Johnston, and rookie Keandre Lambert-Smith may see reduced opportunities.

Regardless, Herbert benefits most, armed with veteran stability and a deep, talented receiver corps. Now reunited with Allen and surrounded by ascending talent, the Chargers offense is loaded with possibilities.

How Allen and McConkey coexist could define the 2025 season, and potentially signal a changing of the guard at wide receiver in Los Angeles.

