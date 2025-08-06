Shea Langeliers put together one of the most dominant offensive performances of the season on Tuesday night, launching three home runs and collecting five hits in the Athletics’ 16-7 blowout win over the Nationals. Batting leadoff for the first time in his professional career, Langeliers became the only catcher in MLB history to record five hits, four extra-base hits, three home runs, and a leadoff homer in a single game.

Shea Langeliers for the @Athletics tonight: 5 hits

4 XBH

3 HR

leadoff HR No other catcher in MLB history has accomplished all 4 of those single-game feats over his entire career (same game or not). pic.twitter.com/4vIzDqznSt — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 6, 2025

His 15 total bases tied the most ever in a game by a catcher since at least 1900, joining Wes Westrum and Walker Cooper on the list. He also became the fourth catcher with multiple career three-homer games, alongside Johnny Bench, Gary Carter, and Travis d’Arnaud.

Langeliers and d’Arnaud are the only two catchers to ever hit three homers from the leadoff spot. It took just four pitches for Langeliers to set the tone, sending a 402-foot solo shot to center off Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore.

Shea Langeliers’ 15 total bases are tied for the most by a catcher in a game since at least 1900, with: 6/24/50 Wes Westrum

7/6/49 Walker Cooper h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/Uhv56fuNZ7 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 6, 2025

The Athletics star followed that with a 387-foot homer to left in the fifth, and a 419-foot blast to center in the seventh. In the eighth, he added a double, falling just a triple shy of the cycle. Had one more batter reached base in the ninth, he would’ve had a shot at a fourth homer.

The three-homer game also marked his 20th of the season, making him just the second Athletics catcher to post three 20-homer seasons, joining Gene Tenace. Langeliers has been on a tear since the All-Star break, hitting .435 with 10 home runs and a 1.430 OPS in just 17 games.

Despite being known more for his power than his speed, Langeliers looked completely at home atop the lineup. Manager Mark Kotsay said the decision to bat him first was simply to give one of their hottest hitters more chances, and Langeliers made the most of it.

The performance came just weeks after teammate Nick Kurtz had his own historic outing and was named AL Player and Rookie of the Month. Langeliers is part of a promising young group that includes Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, and Jacob Wilson.

Even after trading away closer Mason Miller, Oakland’s core continues to show signs of a bright future. Tuesday night’s game might be remembered as the night Langeliers officially became the face of it.