The Atlanta Braves' pitching staff has not been having a good week on the injury front. On Friday, it was announced that right-hander Max Fried would miss the rest of the regular season with a blister. Then, shortly after the Fried announcement occurred, the Braves got even more troubling injury news during their game against the Washington Nationals Friday.

After pitching just one inning against the Nationals, right-hander Charlie Morton was forced to leave the contest with right index finger discomfort, per the team's X (formerly Twitter) account.

The right index finger would appear to be the same area where Max Fried experienced his discomfort, although it's unclear whether or not Morton's injury is a blister or something else.

The injuries are piling up for Atlanta at quite the inopportune time. The team is currently in the midst of trying to lock down home field advantage for the upcoming MLB postseason. The Braves have enjoyed a dominant 2023 regular season, clinching their sixth straight NL East title in the process; however, the team has begun to falter just a bit as of late and seen their lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL's number one overall side begin to dwindle.

The Braves will certainly hope that Charlie Morton's injury is nothing serious and that Fried's blister is indeed healed by the time the playoffs roll around. The MLB postseason is slated to begin first with the Wild Card Round in early October, followed by the divisional series the following weekend.