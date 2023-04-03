Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Atlanta Braves announced they will retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25 in a ceremony on September 9th. Jones, who was a star outfielder during his time in the big leagues, reacted to the news, per the Braves Twitter account.

“It’s a great honor getting your number retired,” Jones said. “You don’t think about things like that while you’re playing. You just play the game you love. I’m thankful to the Braves for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. Being the first kid from Curacao to have his jersey retired is also an honor. So many kids who grew up there watching me play and this will give them hope on what they can do in their careers.”

Andruw Jones joined the Braves organization in 19993 and made his MLB debut in 1996. He played with Atlanta from ’96 through the 2007 campaign. Jones made five All-Star teams with the Braves, including a special 2005 season that saw him blast 51 home runs and record 128 RBIs. In addition to being an impressive hitter, Jones was known for his defensive prowess, evidenced by his 10 Gold Gloves.

Jones joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008, where he spent just one season. He would later go on to play for the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees before retiring after the 2012 season. In the end, however, Andruw Jones will always be remembered as an Atlanta Braves’ star.

Andruw Jones narrowly missed the Hall of Fame this past year, but is gaining traction. It will be interesting to see if he ends up earning a spot in Cooperstown at some point down the road.