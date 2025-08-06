The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, where they will look to bounce back from their crushing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Chiefs' offensive line play drew the brunt of the criticism for that blowout loss, the Kansas City defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, didn't exactly put on a sparkling performance either.

The Chiefs are looking to correct that heading into this season, and on Wednesday, a special guest was spotted at their training camp facility.

“Former #Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is at #Chiefs camp today — seen here with DC Steve Spagnuolo, who was once his defensive coordinator with the Giants,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

https://x.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1953102487948308858

(Video via Herald R. Kuntz of FOX4 News Kansas City).

Pierce, who was seen donning Chiefs gear on Wednesday, most recently coached the Las Vegas Raiders last year before being let go and replaced by Pete Carroll.

Pierce is a well-respected defensive mind around the league, and any wisdom he could impart on the Chiefs' defense would certainly be welcomed by the team.

Can Kansas City bounce back?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl catastrophe in some ways overshadowed what the Chiefs were able to accomplish during the 2024-25 NFL season, winning their third straight AFC crown and finding ways to pull out several close victories amid what was a bizarre season.

Still, the standard set by Patrick Mahomes and company over the last several years means that anything short of a Super Bowl victory is considered a failure, so the Chiefs are certainly feeling the pressure to get back to that level as they go through training camp.

The Kansas City defense remains one of the best units in the league, led by star defensive lineman Chris Jones, and also has one of its best coordinators in Spagnuolo.

Any new tips and tricks they may have picked up from Pierce would be icing on the cake as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Chiefs' 2025 campaign is slated to start on September 5 against the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

