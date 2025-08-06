Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are still in contract negotiations with superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, even though Parsons has requested a trade from the organization. On Wednesday, Jones opened up about the negotiations and shared his old-school approach toward making a deal with Parsons.

In an interview with Jane Slater of the NFL Network, the 82-year-old owner and general manager combated a question about nothing in Micah Parsons' contract being put in writing. Jones went on a rant about how he bought the Cowboys off a handshake and how he and the previous owners worked out the details at a later time. So, it appears that is how Jerry Jones is potentially approaching Parsons' situation.

“I bought the Dallas Cowboys with a handshake,” said Jerry Jones. “It took about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hands, the details we worked out later… The fundamental, I'm buyin' and you're gonna sell it to me for that range, that's done. And those are done with eye contact and a handshake.

“Just so you understand, the way that I communicate with people that I negotiate with, so let's leave it at that,” continued Jerry Jones.”There is no question that in the case of a player contract, you have to have it in writing. All parties do. We have a contract in writing, yet we're still talking about renegotiating. So, so much for that.”

Article Continues Below

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked by @SlaterNFL how he could have a deal with Micah Parsons without anything in writing: “I bought the Cowboys with a handshake. It took about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hands, the details we worked out later.” pic.twitter.com/AujA4bj1wC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 6, 2025

And with that, Parsons still remains without a desired extension. Perhaps he and the Cowboys can eventually come to an agreement, but until then, this story will dominate the news cycle. Although Micah Parsons has requested a trade from the organization, Jerry Jones and the franchise have adamantly stated they do not plan to trade him away.

The Cowboys' first preseason game is coming up as the club is set to take on the Los Angeles Rams on August 9. There is still some time to reach a deal with Parsons before the start of the regular season. But with preseason games in full swing, the clock is certainly ticking for Jerry Jones and the organization.