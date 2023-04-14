Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Earlier this season, there was a lot of hubbub amongst Atlanta Braves fans after the decision to go with Orlando Arcia instead of Vaughn Grissom. Grissom’s strong rookie campaign as the 2B after Ozzie Albies’ injury had many expecting him to move to shortstop. However, the team instead went with the veteran Arcia, sending Grissom back to Triple-A. Now… Vaughn Grissom will make his return to the lineup, albeit in less-than-ideal circumstances, per Justin Toscano.

“Official: The Braves recalled Vaughn Grissom. They placed Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list because of the microfracture in his left wrist.”

Orlando Arcia suffered a wrist fracture after getting hit by a pitch during their game against the Cincinnati Reds. The shortstop took a 98 mph heater from Hunter Greene during the series finale. Prior to the injury, Arcia was playing incredibly well for the Braves, providing solid defense and another dependable bat for the bottom of the order.

Arcia’s injury (diagnosed as a microfracture) forced the Braves to send him to the 10-day IL (though it could go longer than 10 days). In the meantime, Vaughn Grissom will fill in for Arcia while he recuperates. Grissom already has experience playing the infield: he played 2B for most of 2022 while Albies was recovering. Playing SS will be a slightly tougher role on defense, and the team is hoping that Grissom can learn on the fly.

Perhaps Grissom can audition for a full-time role for the Braves with this chance. Arcia’s strong play makes his position untouchable for the time being, but there’s hope that Grissom can potentially be a DH/Outfielder for the team. They have rotated their outfielders (save for Ronald Acuna Jr) as the DH. If Grissom can play like his 2022 self, then he has a strong case to replace the struggling Marcell Ozuna on the full-time roster.