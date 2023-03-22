Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Atlanta Braves recently made the shocking decision to option both Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake to the minor leagues. One of those players was expected to take over shortstop duties in 2023 following Dansby Swanson’s departure. Braves’ third base and infield coach Ron Washington addressed Atlanta’s decision, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien.

“I’m looking at the process. The process is sustaining, and consistency,” Washington said. “That’s what it is. And they’re in the process right now. And they’ve got a very, very, very bright future. It just didn’t happen this spring.”

Orlando Arcia is now expected to play shortstop. He was originally in the conversation to take over the position, but the Braves later said that either Shewmake or Grissom would earn the job. However, they clearly back-tracked on that statement and went in a different direction.

The situation has led to confusion, with Braves fans wondering what Atlanta’s plan is. Had Shewmake and Grissom both struggled in spring training, everything would make sense. But both players performed well during the spring. There were some people who felt that both players did more than enough to make the big league ball club.

In the end, the Braves are going to compete for the National League East division title. They have plenty of talent on the roster, including superstars such as Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr. Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to follow the Braves’ shortstop situation as the season continues on.

We will likely see at least one of Grissom or Shewmake on the Braves at some point in 2023.