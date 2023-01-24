Longtime Atlanta Braves’ broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision.

“Chip Caray is leaving the #Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, sources have told The Athletic. Caray, son of the late Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, was raised in St. Louis and is the grandson of legendary former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

Chip Caray began his broadcasting career with the Chicago Cubs. Caray later signed on to call Braves games. He’s become a recognizable voice in the MLB world.

The Braves’ organization has dealt with plenty of transition over the past couple of years. They’ve seen stars such as Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman leave in free agency during recent offseasons.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are looking to win the NL Central once again. They brought in C Willson Contreras this offseason to make up for Yadier Molina’s retirement. He’s a powerful hitting catcher with improving defensive prowess.

Either situation would have been a quality environment for Chip Caray, as both teams are expected to contend in 2023. But the broadcaster ultimately decided to join St. Louis ahead of the 2023 season. The Cardinals, who had an open position, will be happy to have him in the booth. St. Louis fans will also come to love his broadcasts and players will enjoy hearing him call their highlights.