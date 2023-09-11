The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies started a series on Monday in Philadelphia, and it did not get off to a good start for the Phillies, as they let Austin Riley score on a wild play.

AUSTIN RILEY INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/5XwZtMmEBC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2023

Austin Riley blasted a ball deep to the left center field that went off of the wall. It seemed as if Riley would have a two-out triple, but Phillies left fielder Jake Cave misplayed the ball, so Riley bolted for home place. To make matters worse, shortstop Trea Turner had the ball from Cave with enough time to get Riley at home plate with an accurate throw, but the throw was wide of catcher Garrett Stubbs, so Riley scored on the play.

The play was scored a triple, and an error was given to Jake Cave on the play. So it was not a good start for the Phillies.

The Braves are comfortably in first place of the National League East, have already clinched a playoff birth and are looking to finish the season with the best record in MLB. The Braves currently have 93 wins, three more than the Baltimore Orioles, who have 90. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the next closest team with 87 wins.

Luckily, even if the Phillies lose this game, they are in a good spot when it comes to making the playoffs. They currently hold the top playoff spot in the National League ahead of the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are 4.5 games ahead of the Miami Marlins, the first team on the outside looking in.