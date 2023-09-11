The Atlanta Braves secured the league's first postseason berth after their 5-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. It wasn't surprising considering the Braves (93-49) have been lording it over the standings for the majority of the season. Although they've clinched a postseason berth, Braves manager Brian Snitker feels winning the NL East division is the bigger task at hand, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Gabriel Burns.

“It's nice. We just had a little champagne toast in there congratulating the guys. We have a seat at the table now. It's not what we left spring training to accomplish, because that's the division, but I think to get in is huge and I wanted to congratulate the guys for getting a seat at the table. Our priority, our No. 1 goal, is to win the division,” Snitker said on Sunday.

The Braves are currently 15 games ahead of the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) in the NL East division. With just 20 games left on the season, it seems the Braves are a cinch to lock up their sixth consecutive division title. Should that scenario happen, it will be Brian Snitker's sixth division title in eight years as Atlanta's manager.

In the bigger scheme of things, Atlanta is seeking its second World Series pennant in three years. The Braves are also aiming for their third World Series title since relocating to Atlanta in 1966.

Should that materialize, they can credit their insane offense. The hot bats of Ronald Acuna, Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris (just to name a few) have made the Braves the team to beat in 2023.