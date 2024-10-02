The biggest story going forward for the Atlanta Braves as they prepare for their Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres is Chris Sale's health. Sale was a last-second scratch from the win or go home Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader and is not on the Braves' Wild Card round roster as he continues to deal with a back issue.

Ahead of Game 1 of their Wild Card round matchup against the Padres on Tuesday, Braves manager Brian Snitker provided an update on how Sale was feeling per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Snitker said that he spoke to Sale on Tuesday morning and that he felt a “lot better” and confirmed that they hope to have Sale ready for the National League Division Series if they advance past the Padres. Snitker also said that Sale was upset about not being named to the Wild Card roster, but understands the decision is because of his injury status.

Sale has not pitched since Sept. 19, and even then he experienced a concerning drop in velocity during that start. Sale's fastball averaged 94.9 mph this season, and even hit as high as 95.5 mph during the early innings of his start on Sept. 19, which ended up being his final appearance of the 2024 regular season. However, in the fourth and fifth innings that day, his fastball velocity dropped to around 90 mph.

While Snitker's update is positive, there is still a real concern about whether or not Sale can return, and if he returns, how effective he will be.

Chris Sale's incredible 2024 season

When the Braves made a trade for Sale with the Boston Red Sox, expectations were low about what the injury prone, 35-year-old Sale could actually provide. Sale's last healthy, All-Star caliber season was in 2018, and many believed that his best days were already behind him.

However, a change of scenery may have been just what Sale needed. Through 29 starts, Sale won the National League pitching triple crown with 18 wins, a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts and is the likely NL Cy Young Award winner.

Without Sale, the Braves likely would not have made the postseason. Injuries to ace Spencer Strider, reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. and third baseman Austin Riley could have sunk Atlanta. But, Sale was able to step up and show that he is still one of the best pitchers in all of baseball while leading his team to October.

Right now, the Braves just need to hope that if they advance, Sale will be ready to contribute in the next round.