Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia came through for his team Saturday, earning him some major praise from manager Brian Snitker after a 10-2 win at home over the visiting Colorado Rockies.

“He’s got a lot, a lot of energy and is a really, really good player, I think he’s just showing what he’s capable of doing, and it’s really, really good, Snitker said of Arcia, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s playing about as good as you can right now, and he has been all year, all spring.”

Arcia went 3-for-4 with two RBI against the Rockies. He also recorded a stolen base. His home run in the third inning further demoralized Colorado as his blast inflated the Braves' lead to nine runs.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Braves' bats are HOT today 💣💥 Eddie Rosario and Orlando Arcia go back-to-back! (via @Braves)pic.twitter.com/7piDHUwLb3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 17, 2023

Arcia is on pace to have his best season yet in the big leagues. He's already taken a massive leap in terms of offensive production compared to his numbers in 2022 when he slashed 244/.316/.416 with nine home runs and 30 RBI in 67 games and 209 at-bats. He won the starting shortstop gig after competition with Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake back in the offseason, and he's been showing the Braves why they made the right decision to give him the role.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Arcia is batting .339 with six home runs and 25 RBI across 174 at-bats. He also carries a .398 on-base percentage and a .494 slugging percentage. Arcia is striking out at a lower rate this season (8.6 K% heading to the Colorado game) while putting more balls in play (.392 BABIP).