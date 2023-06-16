The Atlanta Braves took game one of the series over the Colorado Rockies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Braves prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Rockies has a six-game losing streak going, but then won three in a row. Sadly for the Rockies, they have lost the last two, including last night in Atlanta. They have now lost eight of their last 11 games, and sit at 29-42 on the season. The Rockies will be sellers at the trade deadline, as they look to get younger and move on from parts of their aging roster.

The Braves have won three straight games now and won ten of their last 12 overall. The Braves have the best record in the National League and the third-best record in all of baseball sitting at 43-26 on the season.

Here are the Rockies-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Braves Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+104)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 10.5 (-110)

Under: 10.5 (-110)

How To Watch the Rockies vs. Braves

TV: ATTR/BSSE

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:20 PM ET/ 4:20 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies' offense has been fairly consistent as of late, but not good enough to get wins. They have scored three or four runs in six of their last ten games. They have scored less than three just once, and more than four three times. On the season they are tied for 12th in runs scored and ninth in batting average. They are 20th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage. Leading the Rockies this year has been Elias Diaz. Diaz is 20th in the majors with a .294 batting average on the season. He has struggled as of late though. This month he is batting just .196 but has driven in seven runs.

The hottest bat for Colorado has been Ryan McMahon. McMahon has another two hits last night to extend his hitting streak to eight games. So far this month he is hitting .345 with seven RBIs, two home runs, five doubles, and a triple. With six walks and a hit by pitch, his on-base is sitting at .419 for the month with an OPS of 1.001.

Starting for the Rockies today will be Dinelson Lamet. Lamet is 1-3 on the year with a 10.38 ERA. Most of the issues for Lamet came before he was moved into the starting rotation. Since becoming a starter his ERA is a little better. It is sitting at 8.18, and he is 0-2 in those three games. The last time out was the first time his team got a win with him on the mound as a starter. He went five innings, giving up six hits, and three runs, two of them being earned.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves come into this game with one of the best offenses in all of baseball. They are fourth in runs scored, second in batting average and slugging percentage, and third in on-base percentage. The Braves have been flexing that offensive muscle as of late. They have scored 24 runs in the last three games while averaging 5.82 runs per game over their last 12. Ozzie Albies has been a big reason for all of the runs scored. He is tied for eighth in the majors with 47 RBIs on the year. He has three RBIs in the win yesterday and now has five in the last four games. For the month he has driven home 11 runs, with four home runs while hitting .326.

Matt Olson has been a major power Bart for the team. He is tied for fourth in the majors with 19 home runs this year. He hit another home run yesterday, which was his second in five games. Those are the only two for the month for Olson, who started the month cold. He is hitting just .226 this month but is starting to come on again as of late. Ronald Acuna Jr. is also hitting well this year. He is second in the majors with a .331 batting average. This month he has been on fire. He is hitting .357 on the month, with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

The Braves will be sending Jared Shuster to the mound today. He is 3-2 on the season with a 5.05 ERA. While the numbers are not great, he has been very consistent. In his last five starts, he has gone five-inning or more in each of them. He has given up three or fewer runs in each of them as well. If the Braves can score four runs, they will most likely win this game.

Final Rockies-Braves Prediction & Pick

This game provides a pitcher who has not been very good this year against a hot offense. It is a clear mismatch in this one, so expect the Braves to run away with it. It may be wise to look at an alternate line or parlay here. Braves -2.5 is currently +114, while -3.5 is +168. There is also the option of Braves -1.5 and Over 9.5 at +169.

Final Rockies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-125)