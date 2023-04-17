Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz has already done everything there is to do in the baseball world, winning a World Series, National League Cy Young as a starting pitcher, becoming one of the premier closers in the game and then transitioning over to the broadcast booth as one of MLB’s top analysts. Now he has his sights set on conquering the greens.

Smoltz, a longtime golfer, reiterated his strong desires to seriously compete on PGA Tour Champions- the senior tour. However, there is some self-maintenance needed before the Hall of Fame right-hander will be teeing off at full force.

“I’m a passionate, most competitive guy you’ll ever meet, and I like to think whatever I set my mind to, within reality, I will be able to accomplish,” Smoltz told TMZ Sports. “I’ve got a new hip, I got one more hip to do. And then after that I want to see what my competitive juices take me to.”

Smoltz started golfing when was a young hurler in the MLB and has not lost the bug since. He has played in nine PGA Tour events and made the cut in eight of them. Clearly, the 55-year-old is no slouch, but a long recovery will await him once he begins rehab from his impending second hip surgery.

Braves fans will never doubt the resolve of John Smoltz, though. He was one of the most imposing forces on the mound for 20 years, thriving despite pitching during the infamous and highly-challenging Steroid Era. He owns a career 3.33 ERA with 3.084 strikeouts.

The fire he exhibited back then remains strong. That’s good news for fans and bad news for his potential competition on the senior tour.

“I want to try to qualify for things again, but if not, I want to play as many golf tournaments that are available. And as long as they’re going to keep score and have a scoreboard, I want to be on the leaderboard.”