The Atlanta Braves won the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon behind a dominant performance from right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach.

The youngster led the way for the Braves, tossing a two-run complete game, allowing just five hits while striking out nine. It was the first complete game of the 25-year-old's big league career as Atlanta won 6-2. He threw 105 pitches in total, with 76 finding the strike zone.

Spencer Schwellenbach tosses the first complete game of his career! pic.twitter.com/LQt5q54IlM — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2025

While it's an impressive milestone for Schwellenbach in his career, it's also the first CG by a Braves pitcher since Bryce Elder way back in 2022. The solid outing helped Brian Snitker's squad win their first series in six weeks as well.

Schwellenbach continues to strengthen his case for an All-Star appearance. He's now sitting at a 3.11 ERA in 14 starts this season while posting a 5-4 record. The righty has struck out 84 in 89.2 innings of work while walking just 14 hitters.

A couple of weeks ago, Schwellenbach dazzled against the Boston Red Sox, striking out a career-high 11 hitters. In the process, he hit 100 mph on the radar gun numerous times.

“When I try to get on one, I can usually get 98 [mph],” Schwellenbach said after the start vs Boston. “But the ones where I was just trying to hit a spot today, it was like 99, and I was like, ‘Oh, boy!’ When I struck out [Wilyer Abreu] in the first inning, I was going for 100. The innings afterwards, I was just doing what I usually do. It was just coming out a little better today.”

The Braves are still many games below .500, but Wednesday's victory was a step in the right direction. Getting the best version of Schwellenbach is a huge help every fifth day, but they also need more consistency from the rest of their staff, and especially their lineup.

Atlanta's offense is scoring just four runs per game and ranks 18th in team average. While they have some of the best hitters in the sport on the roster, the results aren't there right now.

The Braves now head home for a hopeful sweep against the Colorado Rockies this weekend. Schwellenbach's next start will come next week against the New York Mets.