The Atlanta Braves made another bullpen move Saturday, claiming right-handed reliever Jose Ruiz off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies, as confirmed by David O’Brien of The Athletic in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the news.

The waiver claim comes just days after Craig Kimbrel was called up, pitched briefly, and then pulled back down — a surprising sequence for the veteran closer. The instability reflects the growing concern surrounding the Braves bullpen struggles, which hit a boiling point after Atlanta blew a six-run ninth-inning lead to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this week.

Ruiz, 30, had recently been designated for assignment by Philadelphia after posting a 5.93 ERA in limited action. For Atlanta, who currently sits 12 games behind the division-leading New York Mets and has lost four straight games, the move signals another attempt to patch up a faltering relief core.

The roster shuffle occurs amid mounting Brian Snitker criticism. The longtime manager has seen uncharacteristic errors from his club, and after a poor start, some fans have openly questioned his leadership for the first time in years.

As of Saturday, Atlanta has not announced a corresponding 26-man roster move. However, because the 40-man roster had only 39 players prior to the Ruiz claim, a 40-man adjustment will not be necessary.

The Kimbrel Braves saga — bringing up the veteran only to quickly reverse course — combined with declining late-game execution, paints a troubling picture for a team built to contend. With Braves bullpen struggles continuing and playoff hopes fading, Ruiz’s arrival is a gamble on a fresh arm and a reset in momentum.

The Braves will look to snap their skid Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of their series against the Giants at Oracle Park, following a walk-off loss in the opener where the Braves stranded the bases loaded in the 10th inning.