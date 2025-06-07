The Atlanta Braves made another bullpen move Saturday, claiming right-handed reliever Jose Ruiz off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies, as confirmed by David O’Brien of The Athletic in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the news.

“#Braves claimed RHP José Ruiz off waivers from the Phillies”

The waiver claim comes just days after Craig Kimbrel was called up, pitched briefly, and then pulled back down — a surprising sequence for the veteran closer. The instability reflects the growing concern surrounding the Braves bullpen struggles, which hit a boiling point after Atlanta blew a six-run ninth-inning lead to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this week.

Ruiz, 30, had recently been designated for assignment by Philadelphia after posting a 5.93 ERA in limited action. For Atlanta, who currently sits 12 games behind the division-leading New York Mets and has lost four straight games, the move signals another attempt to patch up a faltering relief core.

Article Continues Below
More Atlanta Braves News
Jun 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) looks at the catcher against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
Braves make shocking Craig Kimbrel move after stellar returnPreston Byers ·
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna Jr (20) slides safely into home against San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) as umpire Andy Fletcher (49) watches the play during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.
Giants fan bizarrely throws baseball at umpire during live play in Braves gameBrayden Haena ·
Jun 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Craig Kimbrel shines in Braves debutMike Gianakos ·
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) follows the ball on a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park.
Manny Machado blasts 8th inning moonshot vs. BrewersBrayden Haena ·
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) reacts with first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Ken Rosenthal
Braves rumors: Will Atlanta be trade deadline sellers? Ken Rosenthal chimes inZachary Howell ·
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Scott Blewett (63) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eleventh inning at PNC Park.
Orioles acquire pitcher in sneaky trade with BravesBenedetto Vitale ·

The roster shuffle occurs amid mounting Brian Snitker criticism. The longtime manager has seen uncharacteristic errors from his club, and after a poor start, some fans have openly questioned his leadership for the first time in years.

As of Saturday, Atlanta has not announced a corresponding 26-man roster move. However, because the 40-man roster had only 39 players prior to the Ruiz claim, a 40-man adjustment will not be necessary.

The Kimbrel Braves saga — bringing up the veteran only to quickly reverse course — combined with declining late-game execution, paints a troubling picture for a team built to contend. With Braves bullpen struggles continuing and playoff hopes fading, Ruiz’s arrival is a gamble on a fresh arm and a reset in momentum.

The Braves will look to snap their skid Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of their series against the Giants at Oracle Park, following a walk-off loss in the opener where the Braves stranded the bases loaded in the 10th inning.