The Atlanta Braves suffered what may be their most humiliating loss of the Brian Snitker era Thursday, blowing a six-run ninth-inning lead to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a stunning 11–10 loss at Truist Park. The Braves bullpen collapse was historic—ending a 766-game win streak when leading by six or more runs after eight innings.

The disaster began with Scott Blewett allowing a home run, a walk, and a two-run shot in quick succession. Raisel Iglesias entered with one out and a three-run cushion but surrendered four hits—including a two-run double by Eugenio Suárez—to complete one of the worst late-game meltdowns in franchise history. It was the fourth blown save from Iglesias this year, pushing his ERA to 6.75.

Following the loss, the Braves manager didn’t hold back. In a postgame interview with The Athletic’s David O'Brien, his reaction summed up the mood.

“It’s a really, really hard loss,” he said. “We’re not playing well. We’re not executing. It was nice to score some runs; you’re six runs up in the ninth, you feel like you should win the game, obviously. But we didn’t. You gotta do your job and we gotta play better. It’s a horrible loss and now we gotta sit on it for five hours on an airplane. And we’re all gonna be miserable. And we should. We didn’t execute. We didn’t put the game away and we gotta do that.”

Offensive bright spots like Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, and rookie Drake Baldwin hitting home runs did little to mask the disaster. Marcell Ozuna ended the game with a double play to boos from the crowd. Despite 12 hits and eight extra-base hits, the game ended in infamy.

The Braves vs. Diamondbacks meltdown has now sparked renewed calls for front office action. With the team seven games under .500 and 11 back of the New York Mets, this loss may force Atlanta to reevaluate its entire bullpen strategy and possibly its leadership.