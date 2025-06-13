The Buffalo Bills returned to the playoffs for the sixth straight year, and the seventh time in eight years under Sean McDermott. Still, it was another loss in the AFC Championship Game, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29. Now the Bills look to make the next step and go to the Super Bowl for the first time since the early '90s. In order to do that, some underrated sleepers will need to break out. We look at the three potential underrated sleepers who could break out for the Bills in the 2025 season.

The Bills had a busy offseason. They lost some players who have been impactful in recent years, such as Amari Coop, Mack Hollins, Von Miller, and Kaiir Elam. Still, they re-signed some players and added some new ones. Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir both got contract extensions. The Bills signed Elijah Moore, Josh Palmer, and Joey Bosa as well.

Still, the Bills need new players to step up. They have been a consistent playoff team, winning the division five straight years. They also made it to the AFC Championship Game for the second time in five seasons. Still, the Chiefs have stood in the way. In order to get past Kansas City, they need players to break out this season. Here are the three biggest chances for a breakout this year.

Keon Coleman is ready for a big season

Coleman has motivation going into his second season in the NFL. Coleman played in 13 games in his rookie season and was targeted 57 times, the third most on the team. Still, he had just 29 catches and eight drops last season. He was also second on the team in receiving yards with 556, and was tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns with four.

Coleman should also see more targets this year, which will help him break out. Amari Cooper is gone, and he averaged four targets per game. Mack Hollins, the only wide receiver who played all 17 games last year, is also gone. He had 50 targets last year. That is a total of 82 targets that need to be replaced. The Bills also did not go after many big-name receivers this offseason. Josh Palmer is a new addition and will likely start with Coleman and Shakir. He had 65 targets last year with 39 receptions. Elijah Moore also joins the rotation, but will not be the primary target like he was in Cleveland last season.

Coleman should also have plenty of opportunities to make a major impact this year. First, the Bills are led by Josh Allen, and an elite quarterback such as Allen will help Coelman develop. The Bills were also ninth in the NFL last year in passing yards per game. They did this while being 26th in the NFL in passing attempts last year. If the Bills uptick slightly in passing attempts, Coleman will reap the benefits. This also shows the Bills like to use deep threats in passing, which is what Coleman is.

Further, Coleman can improve his drop rate. According to PFF, he was eighth in the NFL in drop rate among receivers with more than 50 targets. With a few more catches and a few more opportunities, Coleman can have a huge season.

The Bills have a new star in the defensive secondary

Buffalo drafted Coleman in the early part of the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft. They would have a second selection in that round as well. The Bills used the 60th pick in the draft on Cole Bishop, a safety out of Utah. The expectation was that he could be a starter in his rookie year, but he would be injured early in the season and end up behind Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp on the depth chart. Still, he is primed for a breakout season.

Article Continues Below

First, he had an amazing game in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. He got the start with Rapp out of the lineup and led the game in tackles, coming away with ten. It was a career high for Bishop, with his previous best being eight tackles against the Patriots at the end of December. This year, Bishop is expected to once again contend for a starting job. The Bills did re-sign Damar Hamlin, but to just a one-year deal. This may indicate what they think about the future of their safety positions.

Further, while Rapp seems entrenched as a starter, Bishop can play both safety roles, something Hamlin cannot do. He is more athletic and versatile than Hamlin overall as well. Bishop can drop into the box, get after the run, but also play coverage. He does not have an interception yet in his career, but has forced a fumble and broken up two passes. This year, the second-year safety will break out with his newfound opportunities.

Buffalo has a new stud running back

James Cook reported to mandatory mini-camp after missing some OTAs due to a contract dispute. Cook is in the final year of a four-year deal and looking for a new payday. Still, the Bills may not give him one because they have a potential new stud in the backfield. Ray Davis was a fourth-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2024 NFL draft. He also had a solid rookie year with 442 yards and three touchdowns running last year. He also brought in 17 receptions on 19 targets, for 189 yards and three scores.

The Bills were in the top ten in rushing last year, and Cook had a solid season with over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns. Still, he had a similar rookie year to that of David before breaking out in his second season. With the potential that the Bills may not be willing to pay Cook this offseason, it is very possible that Davis gets more carries this year.

Furthermore, Davis is a different build from Cook. He is a more powerful style running back and could take plenty of red zone carries away from Davis. Further, the Bills may look to protect Josh Allen more and allow Davis to run the ball in the red zone. He may not have a 1,000-yard season, but expect plenty of scoring opportunities for Davis this year.