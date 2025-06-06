The Atlanta Braves suffered a nightmare ninth inning in Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves’ epic collapse highlighted the bullpen’s problems, as relievers blew a six-run lead.

Following the awful loss, suddenly embattled manager Brian Snitker was asked if the team could fix its bullpen issues without turning to the trade market. “We’re gonna have to make it work because it’s what we got,” Snitker responded, per David O’Brien of The Athletic.

The Braves turn to Craig Kimbrell to fix the bullpen

The loss snapped the Braves’ 766-game win streak when leading by six or more runs after eight innings. Atlanta has now lost four straight games and 11 of the last 15. The team fell to 27-34 on the season and 11 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

The truly dispiriting loss to the Diamondbacks spurred several changes for the organization. The Braves are calling up Craig Kimbrel from the minors. The nine-time All-Star last pitched in 2024 for the Baltimore Orioles, saving 23 games and posting a 5.33 ERA, 1.357 WHIP and ERA+ of 71.

The Braves are hoping Kimbrell still has gas left in the tank in his age-37 season. He began his career with Atlanta in 2010, stringing together four remarkable seasons as one of baseball’s best closers. Now the team will turn to the 16th-year veteran out of desperation.

However, calling up Kimbrell is just part of the Braves' roster shakeup. The team also designated Scott Blewitt for assignment. Blewitt was the first reliever to blow it against the Diamondbacks. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in 1.1 innings, giving up three home runs as Arizona rallied late.

Raisel Iglesias coughed up the last three runs, surrendering the lead to the Diamondbacks. The Braves were unable to answer in the bottom of the ninth as Arizona won on the road 11-10.

The Braves have made the playoffs for seven straight years, including last season’s improbable Wild Card berth after the team suffered numerous injuries. But things are looking bleak in 2025, despite the healthy returns of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr.